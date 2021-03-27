Speeding truck mows down 3 in UP

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh), March 27 (IANS) Three persons were crushed under the wheels of a speeding truck, while two others were left injured in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district. All victims were car mechanics.

Rajapur Police station Head, Jaishankar Singh, said the mechanics were busy taking care of punctured tyres near Pandey Purwa village late Friday when suddenly a loaded truck came from behind and ploughed them down.