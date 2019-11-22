SPG amendment bill to be tabled in Parliament next week

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Parliament is likely to take up the proposed amendment of Special Protection Group Act next week in the ongoing Winter Session with the government ready with its draft, sources said.

The new act will not have a provision which allowed Gandhi family to get SPG protection, sources told ANI.

SPG will not give security cover to family members of former Prime Ministers, a provision which allowed the Gandhi family to get cover but it may have a provision to give security to ex-Prime Ministers for a limited period, sources claimed.



The Centre recently stripped Congress President Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.

The government claimed that the decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after reviewing the security cover of the three Congress leaders.

The government decided to accord them Z+ security.

According to the old Act, SPG gives security to the Prime Minister and the members of his immediate family and former Prime Minister or to the members of his immediate family. (ANI)

