SPG Director Arun Kumar Sinha gets extension in deputation tenure

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Monday approved extension in the deputation tenure of Director of Special Protection Group (SPG), IPS Arun Kumar Sinha.

The extension to IPS officer Sinha has been given for a period from March 19, 2020, to July 30, 2021, by the ACC.



A 1987 batch IPS officer, Sinha had served as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in the Kerala cadre before being appointed as the Director, SPG.

An elite protection force, the SPG is entrusted with the task of providing proximate security to the Prime Minister of India, former Prime Minister and their immediate family members. (ANI)

