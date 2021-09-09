  1. Sify.com
  4. SpiceJet flies ex-Mauritius PM to India for urgent medical treatment

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 9th, 2021, 21:00:20hrs
New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Former Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam was flown to the national capital in a special medical evacuation flight operated by SpiceJet.

The flight operated on Wednesday brought the ex-Mauritius PM to New Delhi for urgent medical treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"SpiceJet used its B737 aircraft to operate the flight (SG-9116) from Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Port Louis, Mauritius, to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. For the return leg, the flight was operated via Thiruvananthapuram," SpiceJet said in a statement on Thursday.

"In order to meet the critical medical requirements, SpiceJet facilitated complete medical facilities and special equipment on-board, including a team of three doctors, one paramedic and ventilator, oxygen cylinders, and medicines to cater for any emergency situation. The aircraft also carried a special isolation pod to shift the patient," the company added.

--IANS

rv/arm

