SpiceJet pilot suspended for 6 months for runway incursion

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday suspended SpiceJet pilot Vikram Singh Chauhan for six months over a runway incursion at Ahmedabad airport in July.



In its suspension letter, the DGCA said that the pilot "accepted his mistake" and explained that the incident occurred due to "error of judgment based on presumption and inadequate monitoring of ATC instructions."

A show-cause notice was issued to the pilot on August 22 giving him a time period of 15 days to explain why the DGCA should not take action against him. (ANI)

