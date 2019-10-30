Spiderman costumes, 'It' horrors a hit for Indian Halloween: Study

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANSlife) As Halloween's popularity increases among Indians, a new study reveals that since 2015, there is a 200 per cent increase in the number of online searches for Halloween during October, and Indian children love to pick the Spiderman costume on the day.

Celebrated every year on October 31, Halloween gets out the spooky best even from India now.

An SEMrush study revealed that in September 2019, the most searched for superhero costumes for Halloween were Spiderman, Joker, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

It said that Harry Potter, Minnie Mouse and mermaid costumes also make it to the top search lists. The study also revealed popular horror movies during September among Indian audiences. The horror movie 'It' (2017) was searched 201,000 times. "The awareness and popularity of Halloween among Indian children is growing rapidly. While Diwali undoubtedly remains the most popular festival in India, evident by the fact it was searched 1.83 million times in November last year while "Halloween" was searched 823,000 times in October last year," Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush said in a statement. sj/vin/lh