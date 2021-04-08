Spiralling Covid cases: New restrictions in TN

E-Pass will continue to be implemented for those travelling from other states and countries and Public worship will be permitted till 8 p.m. only.

Chennai, April 8 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has brought in a series of measures to restrict the surge in Covid-19 cases. The measures include banning of religious events from April 10 onwards.

Total lockdown will be implemented in containment zones without any relaxations across the state. Retail outlets in Koyambedu wholesale vegetable and fruit markets will be closed. Vegetable and Fruit markets will remain closed across Tamil Nadu.

Passengers will not be allowed to travel by standing in long distance buses for Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The commuters will not be allowed to stand in private buses within the Chennai limits also.

Restaurants and Tea Shops will be allowed to function with 50 per cent of its allowed strength. Restaurants will be allowed to function till 11 p.m. daily.

Museums, Entertainment parks/amusement parks, conference halls, zoological parks will be permitted with 50 per cent capacity. Marriage events will be permitted with a maximum ceiling of 100 people and fifty people will be allowed at the funerals.

Sports stadiums and playgrounds will be permitted with no audience and sports training will be permitted in swimming pools. Business to business will be allowed in exhibition halls.

Cabs and Taxis will have only three passengers other than the driver and two passengers other than the driver will be permitted in auto rickshaws.

--IANS

vj/skp/