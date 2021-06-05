Spiralling prices evidence of BJP's incompetence: Shivakumar

Ramnagar, June 6 (IANS) Launching a tirade against the BJP government over rising oil prices, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D. K. Shivakumar has charged that 43 hikes in petrol prices since January this year evidently shows the Centre's "incompetence" on various fronts, including "economical mishandling".

Shivakumar visited the pandemic-hit areas on Saturday.

He told the media that the petrol price has breached Rs 100 mark in many parts of the country, while the price of edible oil has also surpassed Rs 220 per litre, which is a glaring example of the economical mishandling.

The KPCC president said that the ruling BJP has hiked petrol prices 10 times in January, 16 times in February, 16 times in May and once in the first week of June, but there was no hike during the months of March and April and everyone can understand the reason behind it.

"The oil prices were not increased in March and April, as there were elections in five states but the repeated increase of petrol clearly shows the ruling BJP's determination to make petrol unaffordable for the common man.

Let us all visit petrol pumps and pay floral tributes to pump machines to mark our protest," Shivakumar added.

--IANS

nbh/sdr/