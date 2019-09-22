Spiritual leader Dalai Lama visits Mathura, hails India's diversity, religious harmony

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Sunday visited Ramanreti Ashram in the historic town of Gokul here as part of his two-day visit to Mathura.

Welcomed in a traditional Indian style, the Tibetan spiritual leader presented a garland by a trained elephant upon his arrival at the spiritual Ashram.



Hailing India's great diversity and its firm belief in religious harmony, Lama said, "India is an example for the world in terms of peace and friendship. India is a diverse country where people of different religion and believes live together in harmony".

Outlining the significance of non-violence for the future generation, the tallest Tibetan leader said, "No matter what subject children study but they should always be taught about non-violence. Only peace, love and friendship can unite the world".

Dalai Lama is also scheduled to inaugurate the newly built ''Lama Park'' at Karshni Ramanreti Ashram. (ANI)

