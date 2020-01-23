Spituk Gustor Festival 2020 brightens Ladakh with colours

Ladakh [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Despite the challenging weather conditions prevailing in Ladakh, the cultural and traditional heritage of the place continued in full swing when scores of devotees flocked to Spituk Monastery to witness the yearly enchanting colourful festival 'Spituk Gustor'.

The two-day annual festival had Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur as the Chief Guest who wore the traditional Ladakhi dress 'Goncha.'Colourful mask dance (Chams) performed by the monks of the monastery in their best robes depicting different deities such Mahakala (Gonbo), Paldan Lhamo (Shridevi), White Mahakala, Protector Deity, etc, counted as the main attraction of the festival.The mask dance began with Serskam followed by Hashang Hatuk, Six Arms Mahakala, Paldan Lhamo, Shawa, Janak Chams, etc.For the general public to watch, large Thangka of Je Tsongkhapa, the founder of Gelukspa Sect of the Mahayana Buddhism was displayed in the courtyard during the festival.Other dignitaries present at the festival were Hill Council Dy Chairman Tsering Sandup, Executive Councilor for Education Konchok Stanzin, President LBA PT Kunzang, President Galdan Targyasling Cultural and Welfare Society Spituk Ven. Lobzang Angchuk and Director CIBS Leh Prof. Geshes Konchok Wangdus.Spituk monastery Chokji Lama, venerable Lobzang Lhundup, while talking to the ANI said that the two days festival aims at bringing peace, prosperity and harmony in the society. He also prayed for world peace during the festival."The festival is not a recent one...it is been there for many years..many people from across the region come to Ladakh to see the festival," he said.He further said that monks make a good preparation for the festival by practicing the mask dance well in advance and prayers start seven days before the beginning.The two-day festival also grabbed the attention of scores of domestic and foreign tourists.The festival turned out as a lifetime experience for Naohiro Furuya, a tourist from Japan."I feel lucky to be here...there are many people here to witness the festival," he saidHe said that it was a lifetime experience to see the festival and appreciated the Ladakh region for possessing such a unique culture and traditions.Another domestic tourist from Chennai said that he was very excited to be at the festival."Yesterday I came to see the rehearsals and some of the monks very kindly explained the importance, and why the dance is being performed... they explained the significance of the festival," he added.A local visitor, Tsewang Paldan, said that people come here to seek solace and the tradition has been continuing for centuries.The locals believe that after this festival, the weather becomes warmer and pleasant.During the festival, devotees and believers spent hours standing in unending queues at the gate of Gonkhang (the oldest part of the monastery) to get a glimpse of Mahakala Statues whose faces remain covered throughout the year except during festival.(ANI)