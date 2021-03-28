SPO kills constable in J&K's Udhampur

"The injured policeman was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to critical injuries.

Police sources said SPO, Manohar Lal fired at selection grade constable, Kaka Ram in Udhampur market around 10.50 p.m. on Saturday with his service rifle.

"While the exact circumstances of the incident are being investigated, preliminary inquiry suggests that there had been an altercation between the two," sources said.

SPOs are engaged in J&K to combat militancy by depleting the recruitment pools of militant outfits.

They are paid a fixed monthly packet and in most cases, no weapons training is given to them.

