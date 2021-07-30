Spoke to MLAs, leaders, discussed how we can retain our position in Rajasthan: Ajay Maken

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 30 (ANI): Eyeing 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections, Congress leader Ajay Maken said he has held a discussion with the party for the upcoming state elections and hopes that the Congress party retains its position in the state.



While addressing a press conference at the party office in Jaipur, Maken said, "In last three days, I spoke to all MLAs and party leaders in Rajasthan and discussed how we can work for the upcoming state elections and retain our position here."

"We will soon appoint district and block-level chiefs in the state", said AICC in charge of Rajasthan.

Following this news, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "The Rajasthan government is divided into two camps. People are suffering due to its factional fights. Law and order have deteriorated there, atrocities on Dalits and women have increased. Rajasthan government has become a symbol of misgovernance."

Amid speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Maken reached Jaipur on Tuesday night on a two-day visit.

Earlier, sources said that the Cabinet expansion is expected to be done before August 10.

Amid discussions regarding Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, Congress senior leaders have worked out the modalities. The names of leaders, who will be inducted into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Cabinet, will be finalised soon, said sources. (ANI)

