Sporting a saffron stole, Tikait offersbell at Shiva temple

Tikait arrived at the temple on Thursday, wearing a saffron stole. He blew the conch shells and offered the bell.

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 24 (IANS) After raising heckles with his chants of 'Allah hu Akbar' at the Kisan Maha Panchayat earlier this month, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesman, Rakesh Tikait, has now offered a bell weighing 51 kilograms at a Shiva temple.

"I am offering this bell to Lord Shiva just to see if this government will hear its sound. They have not been listening to farmers for 10 months," said Tikait.

When asked about the saffron stole, Tikait said, "Does the BJP have a copyright over this colour? If the BJP is so averse to Muslims, they should abandon their houses built by Muslims. They should also disclose how many Muslims are working for them. Who stitches clothes for them? They must tell us."

During his visit to the temple, Tikait did not visit his home.

"I will not go home until the three contentious farm laws are abolished," he said.

--IANS

amita/in