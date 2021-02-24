Sports is major part of PM Modi's clarion call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Amit Shah

Speaking at the inaugural event, Shah said, "I've been working with PM Modi since 1980. He has always said the Indian youth needs to rise in sports to contribute to the nation. Thus, he started the Khelo India Movement and the Fit India Movement. Sports, too, are a major part of PM Modi's clarion call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We assure you that we will provide our youth the right infrastructure and platforms."Shah informed President Ram Nath Kovind also laid the foundation of a big sports Enclave under the name of Sardar Patel in Ahmedabad today."Today is the golden day of India's sporting sector. Today, the President of India also laid the foundation of a big sports complex under the name of Sardar Patel, the Iron man of India. This sports complex will have world-class arrangements for all major sports in the world," he said."Combining the Narayanpura sports complex, enclave and stadium in Ahmedabad, India will be ready to host even the Olympics in just six months! Such has been the size of infrastructure we have created. Ahmedabad will now be known as the Sports City of India," the Home Minister added.Calling Sardar Patel Sports Enclave a very ambitious project, Shah said the facility will take Indian sports to the top globally. "There will be facilities for training and lodging for sportspersons of all major sports in the world at the enclave. As many as 3,000 people can stay and train together in this facility," he elaborated.Talking about the newly inaugurated stadium, Shah said it has a capacity to host 1.32 lakh spectators, making it not only the world's largest cricket stadium but also the world's largest sports stadium."It can host two different games on the same day!... Javagal Srinath, today's match referee for the third test between India and England, has fond memories of this stadium. Against South Africa, he had taken six wickets to take India to a win. On this same ground, Kapil Dev had broken Richard Hadlee's record of 431 wickets in Tests," he added.President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the newly-built Motera Stadium which was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and England, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju today.Shedding light on his relationship with the president, Shah said, "President Kovind Ji and I have worked together a lot during our time as workers for the party. He has a lot of affable attributes and he opened up the Rashtrapati Bhawan for the citizens of India, bringing the heritage site closer to the hearts of all Indians." (ANI)