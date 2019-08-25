Sports Minister Rijiju hails world champion Sindhu

"PV Sindhu creates history by becoming the first-ever Indian to claim gold in BWF World Badminton Championships! India is proud of @Pvsindhu1 My hearty congratulations! Govt will continue to provide best support & facilities to produce champions. #BWFWorldChampionships2019," Rijiju tweeted moments after Sindhu created history.

Sindhu was playing in her third consecutive World Championships final. She had previously lost to Okuhara in an epic 110-minute fixture in 2017 and then to Olympic champion Carolina Marine of Spain in 2018.

Sindhu dedicated her victory to India and her mother, who is celebrating her birthday on Sunday.