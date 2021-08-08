Sports Ministry will fulfill needs of players for Olympic Games in future: Nisith Pramanik

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Sports Ministry will fulfill the smallest of needs of sportspersons and provide them world-class infrastructure in the Olympic Games in the future, said Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State for Sports, as the Tokyo Olympics 2020 came to an end on Sunday.



Speaking to ANI, he said, "In future Olympic Games also, the Sports Ministry will fulfill the smallest of needs of sportspersons and will provide them world-class infrastructure."

Lauding the efforts of the Indian contingents that participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, he said that they have created history.

India's medals tally was opened by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category on the first day of the Olympics.

Following the suit, Bajrang (bronze), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team (bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) also won medals in the Tokyo Games, which commenced on July 23.

"Olympics had started so brilliantly that already we were sure that victory will be great because on the first day we witnessed Mirabai Chanu winning. In the days that followed, daughters and sons of India made the country proud," he said.

"I think that golden history will be written on Olympics 2020 and the pages of this history will have the names of all players in golden letters," Pramanik added.

A day before the Tokyo Olympics came to end, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged a gold medal for the country on Saturday and as a result, India registered its first-ever gold in athletics at the Games.

"The way Neeraj Chopra brought a gold medal; it is a big achievement in itself for India. Neeraj Chopra can become a role model and an inspiration for the young generation who aspire to bring laurels to the country and establish themselves in the world of sports," said the Pramanik, who is also the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs.

He further expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur for encouraging the sportpersons. (ANI)

