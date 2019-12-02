Sports University Bill passed in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): The Delhi Sports University Bill, 2019, was passed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday.

On October 2, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that his government will set up a 'Sports University' in the national capital.

Elaborating on the same, Kejriwal had stated, "Earlier the sportspersons used to feel insecure about their future but under this university, they will be able to devote all of their time to sports. They will get graduate degrees in different sports like cricket, hockey, football and so on."



The bill which has been passed in the Assembly will now be sent to the Lieutenant-Governor for his approval.

The sports university will award graduation degrees, post-graduation degrees and doctorates in different sports.

Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said that the government will appoint a sportsperson as the vice-chancellor of the university. (ANI)

