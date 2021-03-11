Spotify adds 12 Indian languages on mobile app

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Global streaming giant Spotify on Thursday announced that it is now available in 12 Indian languages on the mobile app, making it available in a total of 62 languages on the mobile experience.

"We're committed to bringing the best in audio content to our users in India. To do that, we want to ensure our experience is accessible in the languages our users speak - no matter where they are," the company said in a statement.

"This update goes hand in hand with our commitment to building a truly borderless audio ecosystem," it added.

The company says that these market and language expansions will allow them to engage with more listeners.

By reaching more people, we are giving millions of new creators the opportunity to build a career, while connecting existing creators with new audiences, the company said.

The new languages are already available on the web platform, and today they will begin to roll out on the mobile app.

This expansion will unlock an even more localised experience for our users, giving more listeners the ability to access Spotify in their native tongue, the company said.

In addition to the 12 new Indian languages, Spotify's mobile app will also now support languages such as Romanian, Swahili, Slovenian, Filipino, Simplified Chinese, Portuguese and more, it added.

--IANS

vc/bg