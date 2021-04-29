Spotify unveils redesigned 'Your Library' for iOS, Android

"Starting today, we are rolling out a new version of Your Library to all Spotify mobile users. Now, you will have a more streamlined way to easily explore your collection and find your saved music and podcasts faster," the company said In a blogpost.

The update brings a new grid view, dynamic filters, improved sorting and more to better access all of your music and podcasts in one place.

"Your Library's updated design and added features will enable you to spend less time looking for content and organizing your collection, and more time rediscovering the music and podcasts you've loved over the years," it added.

The new Your Library is packed with a new layout and features that make browsing your music and podcast collection easier than ever, the company said.

The new Grid view is to sort through your liked content in a more visual way with large-tiled album, playlist and podcast cover art.

You can choose between album, artist, playlist or podcast to see the audio you've saved that matches. Then, if you're on the go, simply tap the Downloaded filter to view all your content available offline at once, the company said.

Now, users can choose between viewing their audio alphabetically, by recently played, or by creator name.A

The new Your Library will be rolling out to all users on iOS and Android in the coming week.

--IANS

