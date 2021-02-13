Spotify will let employees work from anywhere

Spotify is calling the initiative 'Work from Anywhere' and it describes it as a "new way of collaborating that allows Spotifiers to work from wherever they do their best thinking and creating."

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Swedish music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it is adopting a "Work from Anywhere" model, which will allow employees to choose whether they want to be in the office full time, be at home full time or a combination of the two.

"Through this distributed-first mentality, we are giving employees the opportunity to elect a Work Mode -- whether they'd prefer to work mostly at home or in the office -- as well as their geographic location (sic)," the company said in a statement.

Spotify will continue to pay at San-Francisco or New York salary rates, based on the type of job. It will also be redesigning many of its offices to accommodate employees' preferences for quiet spaces, shared-desk spaces, and lounging areas.

The streaming service is headquartered in Stockholm, with a number of regional offices, including New York, London and Tokyo. Spotify operates in 79 countries around the world.

A number of major companies like Facebook and Google have also migrated to remote-work policies since the coronavirus pandemic upended traditional work culture.

