Spreading the Christmas cheer

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANSlife) All around the world families get together to celebrate the season and partake in annual festivities. The annual holiday greeting card is on everyones to-do list. So check these celebrity Christmas cards to get some inspiration for your greeting in the year 2020.

Our top pick this year is The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall's retrofit greeting sitting in a convertible MG topped of with a pair of cool shades.

Next up is the Kardashion-West photo. Giving the annual Kardashian-Jenner photo a skip, Kim posts a photo with husband Kanye and the four kids dressed in tracksuits poised on a staircase. With so many kids to keep still in one frame, it's a wonder how Kardashian manages to get the picture perfect click.

This one just melts our hearts, the royals of Sussex posted a picture of baby Archie up close and adorable! Kate Husdon takes Christmas seriously, don't take our word for it, check out the holiday greeting with the entire family dressed in matching outfits, complete with dogs and a pickup. The Hollywood star posted, "We take Christmas seriously ……. #SeeHowIDidThat #DontMessWithOurXmasGame Closer home actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani spread the cheer and make capital of the season to promote their upcoming film. tb/