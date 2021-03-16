Spring in Kashmir oscillates between snow and bloom

Spring flowers are in full bloom in the famous Mughal gardens in Srinagar city. Dozens of tourists and locals are visiting Shalimar, Nishat and Chashma Shahi gardens which have been thrown open to public.

"Weather will remain mainly dry till March 20. No major rain or snowfall is expected during this period in J&K and Ladakh," an official of MET department said.

Kashmir these days presents a mind boggling contrast to the visitors from the heavily snow clad Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg to the flower bedecked Mughal gardens around the Dal Lake.

Srinagar recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2 and Gulmarg minus 1.4 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 1.2, Kargil minus 4.6 and Drass minus 9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 15.3, Katra 15.2, Batote 9.2, Banihal 7.1 and Bhaderwah 6.9 as the night's lowest temperature.

--IANS

sq/in