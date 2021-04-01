Spurious liquor claims 3 more lives in Bihar's Nawada district

The three persons who died in Nawada on Thursday have been identified as Dharmendra Yadav, Bhushon Rajvanshi and Shiv Shankar Yadav. Dharmendra was admitted to the Nawada Sadar hospital where the doctors have reportedly cited alcoholic substance as the cause of his death.

Six persons were killed in Nawada while two died in Begusarai on Wednesday after reportedly consuming spurious liquor on the day of Holi on Monday.

Rahul Yadav, a relative of Shiv Shankar Yadav, said that the latter had consumed liquor on Holi. "He started vomitting on Tuesday following which we admitted him to a private hospital where he breathed his last on Thursday morning," Rahul said.

Sources, however, said that a total of 14 persons lost their lives in Nawada and Begusarai districts in the last two days, while three persons lost their eyesight due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

The administrative officials in both the districts though are ruling out poisonous liquor as the cause of the deaths.

BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member R.K. Sinha said: "Liquor is banned in Bihar and laws pertaining to this are strictly implemented. Due to this, liquor mafias are making hooch in Bihar which the people of the state are consuming, leading to loss of lives. I appeal to the people to avoid coming in contact with liquor mafias. Life is precious."

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted tagging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, "Over 14 persons died after consuming poisonous liquor and some others lost their eyesights, do you (Nitish Kumar) still believe liquor is banned in Bihar? Would you express condolence to the victims's family members or you are just working on the line of saving alleged top officials responsible for their murders? Reply expected from you."

--IANS

ajk/arm