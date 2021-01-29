Spurious liquor claims four lives in Rajasthan

According to the police, the incident took place at Saran Ka Kheda village under Mandalgarh police station of the district on Thursday.

Jaipur, Jan 29 (IANS) At least four people including a woman have died and five hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Friday.

All the five people, who are in critcal condition, have been hospitalised at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital at the district headquarters.

The deceased were identified as Hazari Bairwa, Sardar Bhat and Daleel Singh, including the woman Saturi, while two women Neetu and Manju are among the others, who are critical.

Police added that the people did not consume the liquor at the same time, but at different times.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his sorrow on the death of the four people and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased, where as Rs 50,000 grant for those who are hospitalised.

On January 13 this month, spurious liquor claimed lives of eight people while many others turned blind after the consumption. Police and Excise officials thereafter raided the premises and destroyed the illegal liquor kilns in the village.

At leaset 7 people died and 5 people lost their eye sight in Kanwalias village of Gulabpura police station area in Bhilwara district during the Lok Sabha elections on May 6, 2004 after consuming spurious liquor.

On November 18, 2008, four people died due to consumption of spurious liquor in Amargarh, Mandal police station area.

--IANS

arc/sdr/