Sputnik V, Astrazeneca 'mix & match' booster dose results expected by July end

In a press briefing, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO, RDIF informed that high efficacy is expected from the trials."We expect to release the results of Sputnik V and Astrazeneca mix and match by the end of July. This approach has been really pioneered by Sputnik V in the beginning. So we are open for mix and match a Covishield in India. We believe there will be a great result. Covishield is the same vaccine as Astrazeneca so we believe that trials will show high efficacy. We hope that the Serum Institute of India (SII) can produce Sputnik V and mix and match as well. It will be a true partnership," said Dmitriev.RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and SII have also announced cooperation to produce the Russian Sputnik vaccine against coronavirus in India.The first batch of Sputnik vaccines is expected to be produced at SII's facilities in September, and both parties intend to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India per year."As part of the technology transfer process, SII has already received cell and vector samples from the Gamaleya Center. With their import approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the cultivation process has begun," Dmitriev said in a statement issued by RDIF.India is the leading production hub for the Sputnik vaccine. RDIF had earlier reached agreements with a number of pharmaceutical companies in India (Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen) for the production of the Russian vaccine.To date, the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 67 countries globally with a total population of over 3.5 billion people. The data obtained by regulators of a number of countries during the vaccination of the population -- including in Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, San Marino, UAE and others -- demonstrate that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus."RDIF is delighted to cooperate with SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. This strategic partnership is a major step to substantially increase our production capabilities demonstrating a perfect example of joining forces and expertise to save lives both in India and around the world. With technology transfer underway we expect the first batches of the vaccine to be produced jointly with SII in coming months," Dmitriev added.Talking about the partnership, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII said with high efficacy and a good safety profile, it is critical that the Sputnik vaccine is accessible in full measure for people across India and the world."I am delighted to partner with RDIF to manufacture the Sputnik vaccine. We hope to make millions of doses in the coming months with trial batches starting in the month of September. With high efficacy and a good safety profile, it is critical that the Sputnik vaccine is accessible in full measure for people across India and the world. Given the uncertainty of the virus, it is important for international institutes, and governments to collaborate and further bolster up our fight against the pandemic," said Poonawalla. (ANI)