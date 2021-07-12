Sputnik V elicits high IgG antibodies and neutralizing antibodies titers: Study

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The first dose of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V elicits high IgG antibodies and neutralizing antibodies titers, according to a study.



The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Russia's sovereign wealth fund, an investor in the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, on Monday announced results of a study in Argentina on vaccine's IgG anti-spike titers and neutralizing capacity in non-infected and previously infected persons among healthcare workers.

The study has been published in an international peer-reviewed, open-access Cell Reports Medicine journal.

The research evaluates SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody responses after vaccination of 288 healthcare workers with Sputnik V in Argentina, measuring IgG anti-spike titers and neutralizing capacity after one and two doses among non-infected and previously infected individuals.

There were 39 authors of the study including scientists Andres H. Rossi, Diego S. Ojeda, Augusto Varese, Lautaro Sanchez, Maria M. Gonzalez Lopez Ledesma, Ignacio Mazzitelli, and others.

Among key findings in the article, they noted that the first dose of Sputnik V induced a strong immune response in 94 per cent of individuals previously not infected with COVID.

It is also noted that there is no evident benefit of using a second dose in previously infected individuals. In the authors' opinion, vaccination with only the first component of Sputnik V (Sputnik Light vaccine) is sufficient to protect previously infected individuals.

To date, Sputnik V has been registered in 67 countries globally with a total population of over 3.5 billion people. The real world data obtained during the vaccination of the population in a number of countries, including Mexico, Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, San Marino, Hungary, UAE and others, demonstrates that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said, "The piece published by experts from Argentina in Cell Reports Medicine journal is yet another example of a set of strong and positive data on real-world use of Sputnik V vaccine.

"It provides high-level protection for both previously non-infected individuals and those previously infected with COVID. Evidence is growing that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against COVID in the world as confirmed by a set of data from regulators and scientific institutions in Latin America, Europe and the Middle East," he added. (ANI)

