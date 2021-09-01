Squash: A sport gaining popularity among J-K's youth

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 2 (ANI): Squash is a sport that is becoming popular among youth in the Kashmir valley.



After the sporting activities restarted after relaxation in Covid-19 norms, youth in the valley are participating in numerous games like Cricket, Football, Water Sports, Basketball, Rugby, Volleyball etc. Now, a good number of youths are moving towards Squash as well.

Earlier, the sport was not so popular. That is why Srinagar only has two halls for the purpose of practising Squash, where youngsters are practising under the supervision of good trainers.

Players hope that a strong infrastructure will help in attracting more youngsters to the sport.

While talking to ANI, some players shared their thoughts on the sport and talked about steps that could be taken to promote it.

"I like playing squash. I started playing this at around 22-23 years of age for sake of my fitness. People like playing it because it helps them stay fit. We have been playing it for 8 years. Though the sport is improving, we need infrastructure. There is only one court in Kashmir. Development of courts at the grassroots level will help in the improvement of this game," said a player.

Another player adds, "It feels good to participate in this sport. Girls should participate in it too. It not only keeps our physical health good but our mental health too. It helps us stay fresh and focus on our studies better."

Another girl who plays the sport pointed out the lack of promotion of the sport in Kashmir.

"This sport is not promoted a lot here as compared to other games like Cricket and football. This sport keeps one fit and has its own importance. Government should take steps to promote this sport better and ensure more people play it," she said.

Mushtaq Ahmed, an official of the Sports Council of the Union Territory, said that courts are being developed.

"The game was brought here by British and it is unfortunate that children are playing it only now. Sports Council is developing two courts for the sport which will get ready within next 5-6 months and hopefully bring more players to this sport," said Ahmed. (ANI)

