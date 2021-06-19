Sr. PDP leader released hours after Mehbooba receives invite for June 24 meeting

Madni was detained along with another senior PDP leader, Naeem Akhtar, on December 21, 2020 .

Srinagar, June 19 (IANS) Hours after former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti received an invitation to attend the all-party meeting headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24, authorities in J&K on Saturday released her uncle and senior PDP leader, Sartaj Madni, from detection.

Madni was first detained by the police in south Kashmir Bijbehara town for three days before he was shifted to the MLA Hostel in Srinagar where he remained under detention till Saturday.

Naeem was released from detention, but placed under house arrest May 12, 2021.

PDP spokesman has confirmed Madhu's release.

Sources here said the release of Madni came close on the heels of Delhi's invitation to attend the meeting scheduled on June 24 in New Delhi.

Sources believe the meeting is the first step by the Prime Minister to ensure an all inclusive election in J&K which can be held anytime the delimitation commission completes its work.

The term of the commission ended in March this year, but was extended to March 2022.

Top sources have told IANS that the delimitation commission is likely to submit its recommendations much before the expiry of its extended term.

