Sri Lanka extends nationwide travel restriction to prevent spread of COVID-19

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Sri Lankan authorities said on Wednesday the ongoing nationwide travel restriction had been extended to June 14 as health officials looked to stop the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus.



Sri Lanka's Army Commander and Head of the National Operations Center for the Prevention of COVID-19, General Shavendra Silva told Xinhua that the nationwide travel restriction was extended under the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and it would not be relaxed anytime in between.

Only essential services and food suppliers are allowed to be on the roads while all others are urged to stay at home.

Sri Lanka is facing a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with over 80,000 infected patients detected since the end of April.

Authorities said this new virus which had infected the younger population was now airborne and people were urged to strictly follow all health guidelines.

According to official figures, the country has recorded 1,527 deaths from the virus.

A mass vaccination program is ongoing in the country with over 2 million people vaccinated with the vaccines, figures from the Epidemiology Unit showed.

The army commander said that while the Sinopharm vaccines are presently administered in the country, the vaccination program will be extended to further districts of the nation from June 8, with priority given to pregnant women and senior citizens above the age of 60. (ANI/Xinhua)

