Sri Lanka gets a new hotel destination

Marriott International, Inc. signed an agreement with Colombo City Centre Partners (Private) Limited, part of the Abans Group, one of Sri Lanka's largest conglomerates with diversified interests in retail, real-estate development, environmental management and logistics to debut the Courtyard by Marriott brand in Sri Lanka. The hotel is anticipated to open in late 2021.

Design plans call for thoughtfully designed rooms, featuring a functional work area, smart amenities, and high-speed internet access, empowering guests to stay both connected and productive while on the road, no matter the purpose of their trip.

"We are delighted to strengthen our Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels in Sri Lanka with today's signing," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. "This signing underscores our long-term commitment to Sri Lanka as a strategically important market, offering the potential to grow our brands and provide customers with more choices."

"We are very pleased to collaborate with Abans Group, who share our vision to offer smart, intuitive service and high-quality accommodation in Sri Lanka," commented Kiran Andicot, Regional Vice President -- Development, South Asia, Marriott International.

The hotel is set to feature two dining venues -- including an all-day dining restaurant offering a combination of Western dishes, Asian favorites and a host of local delicacies as well as an adjoining Lobby Lounge decked with a full-service bar and a quick-bites menu. Additional plans call for a well-equipped 24-hour fitness centre, an outdoor swimming pool and three meeting rooms to be fully equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment and wireless internet.

"We are happy to have forged this strategic business alliance with Marriott International and are keen to see our relationship grow from strength to strength. We eagerly look forward to the opening of the first Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Sri Lanka. We are excited to have Marriott International with us at Colombo City Centre," stated Aban Pestonjee, Chairperson of Abans Group.

