Sri Lanka to impose travel restrictions

Army Commander and head of the National Operations Center for the Prevention of Covid-19, General Shavendra Silva told Xinhua on Wednesday that the countrywide travel restrictions will come into effect from Thursday to May 31.

Colombo, May 13 (IANS) Sri Lankan authorities have decided to declare strict islandwide travel restrictions in efforts to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic from spreading further amid an ongoing resurgence.

According to Silva, the restrictions' implementation is divided into two phases, with the first phase starting from 11 p.m. on Thursday to 4 a.m. on May 31, followed by a daily curfew from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. until May 31.

Silva said that during this period, people will not be allowed to leave their home and all businesses including restaurants will shut down.

He added that only medical workers and workers involved in the essential services can travel.

The latest decision came amid a rapid spread of the virus in the country.

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 133,527 coronavirus cases as of Thursday morning, with 850 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/