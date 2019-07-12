Sri Lankan Navy detains 6 Indian fishermen near Delft Island

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12 (ANI): Sri Lankan Navy apprehended six Indian fishermen from Namputhalai near Delft Island on Friday morning.

The Lankan Naval personnel were on a routine patrol onboard a Fast Attack Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command.

They apprehended one country boat with six fishermen for poaching in the Sri Lankan territorial waters.



Straying of Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen into each others' waters is a recurrent problem as territories on the sea are not clearly demarcated. (ANI)

