Sri Lankan Navy pelted stones at Indian fishing boats: TN officials

Chennai, Aug 22 (IANS) Around 60 Indian fishing boats that were engaged in fishing off the Rameshwaram coast in Tamil Nadu were subjected to stone-pelting by the Sri Lankan Navy, according to state fishing department officials.

The incident was reported on Saturday night.

The officials said that around 25 boats along with the fishing nets and other equipment were damaged in the heavy stone-pelting by the Sri Lankan Navy. The boats, according to the fisheries department, were engaged in fishing at Katchatheevu when the incident occurred.