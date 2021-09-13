Sri Lankan team meets Haryana agriculture minister, shows keen interest in animal husbandry business

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Sri Lanka is exploring the possibilities of mutual development in agriculture and animal husbandry sectors in Haryana, especially the Murrah buffalo which yields a large quantity of milk.



In view of the possibilities of mutual development and exchanges in agriculture and animal husbandry sectors, Sathasivam Viyalendran, Sri Lankan Minister of State for Backward Rural Development, and Senthil Thondaman, Coordinating Secretary to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka met with Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Parkash Dalal at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi, a Haryana government statement said on Monday.

Delegations from Sri Lanka and Haryana will also visit each other's areas in view of the huge potential for mutual development in the agriculture sector, especially in the animal husbandry sector, the statement said.

During the meeting, Dalal discussed the agriculture sector, agricultural research, agricultural techniques, e-mandi, agricultural marketing, excellence horticulture centres, animal husbandry, especially Murrah breed buffalo with maximum milking capacity, milk plants and others.

Sri Lanka Minister of State for Backward Rural Development said in his statement that he was overwhelmed by the development of Haryana's agriculture and animal husbandry sector. (ANI)

