Sri Lanka's 16th Central Bank Governor assumes office

Cabraal, who previously served as State Minister of Money and Capital Markets and State Enterprise Reform, was appointed Governor of the CBSL by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, according to the country's Monetary Law Act.

Colombo, Sep 16 (IANS) The 16th Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Ajith Nivard Cabraal, has assumed office.

In an initial statement on Wednesday, Cabraal assured the public that he would steer the economy towards stability, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The Central Bank's first and urgent priority under my watch, will be to provide clarity with regard to the movement of Sri Lanka's macroeconomic fundamentals in the desired path and thereby ensure stability in the financial sector," Cabraal said.

He said that the CBSL would soon announce a short-term road map to be followed by all stakeholders.

Cabraal will also function as Chairman of the Monetary Board of the CBSL.

He previously served as the 12th Governor of the CBSL from July 2006 to January 2015.

Outgoing CBSL Governor W.D. Lakshman announced his resignation on September 10.

