  4. Sri Lanka's COVID-19 infections top 174,000

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, May 28th, 2021, 01:25:08hrs
Representative Image

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Sri Lanka reached 174,059 Thursday with 1,782 new cases reported, official statistics from the Health Ministry showed.

Out of the total number infected, 143,789 people had been discharged , bringing down the active patient count to 28,488. Altogether 1,298 deaths have been reported from the virus in the country.
Sri Lanka has been facing a resurgence in COVID-19 as health experts have warned that a new variant of the coronavirus has been fast spreading all the districts.
The country is presently under a strict nationwide travel restriction to prevent a further spread as hospitals and intensive care units remain filled with capacity due to the rising number of patients. (ANI/Xinhua)

