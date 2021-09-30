Sri Rama Sena wants K'taka govt to act on SC order curbing use of loudspeakers

Dakshina Kannada, Sep 30 (IANS) At a time when the ruling BJP is heaving a sigh of relief after bringing a legislation to stop temple demolitions which had angered Hindu outfits and its own partymen in Karnataka, Sri Ram Sena has announced that it will launch a massive protest demanding action against the use of loudspeakers and mikes in the state.

Without naming 'Azaan', Sri Ram Sena warned that it will stage a protest if the Karnataka government does not take swift action against the use of loudspeakers and mikes in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court (SC) on noise pollution.

The Hindu organisation on Thursday demanded that the ruling BJP implement the SC guidelines against the use of loudspeakers and mikes between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Ananda Shetty Adyar, the Sri Ram Sena State Secretary, attacked the BJP government for demolishing temples using the pretext of the SC order.

The same SC pronounced an order banning noise pollution 21 years ago and the state government is not concerned about it, he said.

Without following the SC order announced 21 years ago, the BJP government is ready to implement the recent apex court order. The state government should strictly implement the guidelines by the apex court regarding noise pollution, the Sri Ram Sena leader added.

Despite the SC order, loudspeakers and mikes are used throughout the day and no action has been taken till now. The Sri Ram Sena will launch a massive protest in this matter, he warned.

"Let the government protect public interest in this regard," he said.

