Srinagar: Air India extends waiver on international, domestic tickets till Oct 31

New Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): Air India has extended the waiver for applicable charges in lieu of re-issuance, date change, no-show and cancellation of tickets concerning domestic and international travels from Srinagar airport.

The waiver would be applicable to all tickets issued till August 5 and for travel dates till October 31, 2019. Earlier the waiver was applicable till September 30.



"In view of current situation in Srinagar (SXR), applicable charges for re-issuance, date change, no-show, cancellation and refund that was waived on tickets issued till August 05, 19 for all Domestic and International travel till 30th Sept,19 is now extended up to 31st Oct,19," tweeted the national carrier.

The move came after the centre on August 5, abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The UTs will come into being on October 31. (ANI)

