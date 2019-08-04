Srinagar: All-party meeting underway at Farooq Abdullah's residence

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Amid brewing tensions after the deployment of additional troops in Jammu and Kashmir, an all-party meeting is underway at the residence of National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah today.

Leaders of NC, Congress, PDP, Awami National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir People's conference, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement and Communist Party of India (Marxist) are attending the meeting.Waheed Rehman Para of PDP said: "We decided to meet at Dr Farooq Abdullah's place since he was unwell. We just want to appeal to the Union government that we are united in this issue and we want that there should be no fiddling with the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir."Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to be held at the residence of People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.In a press conference held earlier on Sunday, PDP Chief Mufti claimed that hotels were asked by the police not to allow any mainstream political party to hold a meeting in their premises.The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on August 2 advised tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to cut short their stay in the Valley "immediately" in view of a possible terrorist attack.The Union Home Ministry had ordered the deployment of an additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state. One company comprises around 100 personnel.Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft were also pressed into service to fly the security troops to the Valley. (ANI)