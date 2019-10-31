Srinagar: Girish Chandra Murmu takes oath as first Lt Governor of Union Territory of J-K

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday took oath as the first Lt. Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The oath was administered by Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Gita Mittal.IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu had arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday. Murmu was received by Advisor Farooq Khan and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam at Srinagar International Airport.Murmu served as expenditure secretary at the Centre before getting appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.Earlier in the day, Radha Krishna Mathur took oath as the first Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh.Mathur, a retired 1977-batch IAS officer from Tripura cadre retired as the Chief Information Commissioner of India in November 2018.Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Geeta Mittal administered the oath to Mathur.In August this year, the government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)