Srinagar: J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik meets Skill Development Secretary

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Secretary of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr KP Krishnan on Wednesday met with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan.



Krishnan briefed Governor about the ongoing endeavours and the possibilities for skill up-gradation, imparting of new skills and innovative thinking among the youth of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh to equip them with the job market requirements.

During the meeting, Governor Malik emphasised on the crucial importance of launching quality skill development programmes on a large scale.

The Governor further stressed on building an effective vocational and technical training framework for youth along with facilitating entrepreneurship development initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Earlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status under Article 370 and reconstituted into two Union Territories -- Ladakh without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature. (ANI)

