Srinagar: CRPF organises 'Day Out' to Tulip Garden for specially-abled

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), under its Madadgaar project, on Monday organised a 'Day Out' picnic for disabled youth at the Tulip garden in Srinagar.



"CRPF Madadgaar is committed to help distressed people in every possible way, be it with medication, prosthetic leg, or blood requirement. Some artisans, who are specially-abled, contacted CRPF helpline and requested to organise such a tour for them. They came here and interacted with people which must be refreshing for them," Mahesh Kumar, Supervisor, CRPF Madadgaar Helpline, told ANI.

"We have taken 25 people on this tour. Out of which, 18 are disabled and seven are their attendants. We also looked after refreshment arrangement, transport facility," Kumar added.

He appealed to the disabled community who are restricted within four walls to approach CRPF Madadgaar Helpline.

Shahnaz Ahmed Wani, one of the especially abled, said, "We enjoyed a lot coming to the garden. Most of the time, people like us remain at home which affects our mental health. We also get bored languishing at home all the time. So, I want to thank the CRPF for organising this tour. It was refreshing."

Wani appealed to the government to give them more such chances and make tourist places wheel-chair-accessible.

Another specially-abled tourist Naseer Gafafr Sheikh thanked the CRPF officials for organising the tour to the Tulip garden.

"First of all, I would like to thank the officials. We enjoyed a lot. Often, these places are inaccessible to us. We got a chance to interact with people which we enjoyed much. I want to urge the administration to make tourist places more accessible to the specially-abled community," Naseer said.

These days famous Tulip garden is abuzz with tourists, both locals and domestic. (ANI)

