Srinagar DC sanctions Rs 62.58L for victims of militancy

Srinagar, Oct 9 (IANS) The Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Saturday chaired a meeting of the District Level Screening-cum-Coordination Committee (DLSCC) to decide the cases of militancy-affected people.

During the meeting, 15 victims of militancy-related incidents came up for discussion and after the deliberations, the DC sanctioned an amount of Rs 62,58,735 in favour of the next of kin of the victims under death/missing/injured/damaged and SRO-43 cases in Srinagar district.