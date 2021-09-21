Srinagar district admin inspects market to ensure implementation of COVID-19 protocols

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in Srinagar, a district administration team on Tuesday inspected the markets of the city to ensure proper implementation of the protocols.



Speaking to ANI, Srinagar Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Hanief Balkhi said that the team was inspecting the markets to ensure that the shopkeepers and people follow all the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the health department.

"We just want them to wear masks, take all the precautions and protect themselves. We do not want to impose fines, seal shops or register FIRs. And we are happy that 99 per cent of the shopkeepers are wearing masks," he stated.

"It is usually the buyers who do not wear masks. So, we have distributed the masks as well. By and large, things have improved and people are following protocols," he added.

The ADC also informed that a few shops have been sealed for the violation of Covid-19 protocols. "A few shops have been sealed. But that is not our intention. We just want people to be careful," he said.

Meanwhile, the schools reopened in Srinagar for classes 10th and 12th on Monday and things are slowly returning back to normal in the city. (ANI)

