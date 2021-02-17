Srinagar eatery owner's son shot by unidentified gunmen

Srinagar, Feb 17 (IANS) The son of the owner of a popular vegetarian eatery here was injured after unidentified gunmen shot him on Wednesday, police said.

The attack came as a group of foreign envoys is visiting the Kashmir Valley.

Police sources said unidentified gunmen fired at Aakash Mehra, son of the owner of 'Krishna Dhaba' in the high security Sonwar area of the city.