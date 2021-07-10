Srinagar hot at 33.6, Jammu humid at 31.2

An official of the Met department told IANS, "Maximum temperature was 33.6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar today while it was 31.2 in Jammu. Pahalgam had 28.0 and Gulmarg 23.0 as the maximum temperature today.

Srinagar, July 10 (IANS) The maximum temperature was higher in Srinagar on Saturday than in Jammu city as the Meteorological department forecast rain from Sunday evening in J&K.

"In the Jammu division, Katra had 29.3, Batote 26.9, Banihal 28.9 and Bhaderwah 28.6 as the maximum today.

"Leh town of Ladakh had 32.8, Kargil 32.3 and Drass 29.4 as the day's highest temperature", the official said.

He said there is likelihood of rain in both the Valley and the Jammu division beginning Sunday evening.

"There is likelihood of rain from tomorrow evening and on July 12. The Valley will receive light to moderate rain while in the Jammu division we are expecting moderate rain at most places with scattered heavy rainfall at some places", the official said.

