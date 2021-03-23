Srinagar-Jammu highway shut after landslides

Srinagar, March 23 (IANS) Landslides triggered by incessant rain blocked the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Tuesday as the meteorological department forecast more rain and snow during the next 24 hours.

"Moderate to heavy rain is likely to continue today. Light rainfall is expected at many places on March 24 as well, and thereafter the weather is expected to improve," an official of the MET department said.