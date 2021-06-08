Srinagar, Jammu scorching hot

An official of the meteorological department (MET) told IANS, "Both Srinagar and Jammu cities witnessed the highest temperature of the season so far at 32.4 and 33.8 degrees Celsius respectively yesterday (Monday)."

Srinagar, June 8 (IANS) At 32.4 and 33.8 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature, Srinagar and Jammu cities respectively has recorded the highest temperature of the season so far.

The official said maximum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir are likely to rise further during the next few days as weather is expected to remain dry during this period.

Srinagar recorded 18.6, Pahalgam 9.4 and Gulmarg 13.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

Leh town of Ladakh had 7.5, Kargil 10.2 and Drass 3.6 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Jammu city had 29.2, Katra 26.2, Batote 19.2, Banihal 17.8 and Bhaderwah 18.2 as the night's lowest temperature.

