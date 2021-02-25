Srinagar-Leh highway likely to open from Sunday

Following improvement in weather and with the deployment of heavy machinery and daredevil workforce, BRO is scheduled to open the Srinagar-Leh highway on February 28.

Srinagar, Feb 25 (IANS) Rain lashed parts of J&K as the border roads organisation (BRO) said the Srinagar-Leh highway would be thrown open to traffic on February 28.

If the BRO is able to keep its schedule, it would have achieved a feat never done before since each year this treacherous highway passing through the Zojila Pass would be thrown open for traffic by the end of April or the beginning of May.

"Light to moderate rain/snow is likely in J&K and Ladakh during the next 48 hours. There is no likelihood of heavy rain or snowfall during this period," an official of the meteorological (MET) department said on Thursday.

Minimum temperatures continued to maintain an upward trend in the two union territories as buds start sprouting on trees in the Valley.

Srinagar recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 3.2 and Gulmarg minus 0.6 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 3.8, Kargil minus 2.5 and Drass minutes 2.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 16.3, Katra 16.2, Batote 7.5, Banihal 7.2 and Bhaderwah 6.6 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS

sq/in