Srinagar-Leh road reopened after 58 days

The only surface link between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, the road is a lifeline for the economic development of the people of Ladakh and for moving supplies for the security forces.

Srinagar, Feb 28 (IANS) After remaining closed for nearly two months due to snow, the strategically important Srinagar-Leh highway was opened on Sunday.

It was opened after a gap of 58 days despite a fresh spell of snow at the Zojila pass. The road opening is a big challenge for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) due to threats of avalanches, inclement weather and heavy snow accumulation.

"It is for the first time that the Zojila pass has been opened so early. This will connect Ladakh with the mainland and provide a lot of dividends to the people and troops deployed in the region," BRO DG, Lt Gen Rajeev Choudhary, said.

He said the BRO is geared up to meet all the challenges of inclement weather and snow, adding that due to the efforts of the BRO, the road connectivity between the Valley and Ladakh has been extended by at least one-and-a-half months.

--IANS

